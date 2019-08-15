BERGEN, N.Y. — A man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly strangled the driver of a moving vehicle on I-490, with a 1-year-old in the back seat.

Alan R. Price, 24, of Chili, N.Y., is charged with strangulation, criminal contempt, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Price was arraigned in Town of Bergen Court and was released under supervision.

RELATED: Amherst man arrested for public lewdness

RELATED: Cheektowaga man facing charges following boating accident in Chautauqua County

RELATED: Jamestown man accused of holding woman hostage with knife