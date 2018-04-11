BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police are investigating following an overnight shooting on Andover Avenue.

Police say the call came in just before 12:45 a.m., after a man and woman were shot in the first block of Andover Avenue.

Both were taken to ECMC, where the 20-year-old Buffalo woman has since been treated and released.

The 32-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

