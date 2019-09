BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man admits to ramming the security gates at the FBI office in downtown Buffalo more than two years ago.

Robert Lowe,37, pleaded guilty to depredation of government property. He faces up to a year in prison and a $100.000 when he's sentenced in December.

The crash back in March of 2017, and forced the FBI to spend almost $110,000 in damage and extra security costs.