BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Cheektowaga was arraigned on a manslaughter charge, accused of killing his girlfriend.

Prosecutors say Sonny Martinez, 26, strangled Britney Balbuzoski, 23, inside his home on Ivanhoe Road this past Saturday.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn explained that it was not a murder charge, because it happened by accident during a consensual act.

"He was basically strangling her while they were being intimate. It's called erotic asphyxiation. I call it a crime."

Martinez faces 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted.