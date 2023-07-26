Man accused of raping minor arrested at US border in Lewiston

The arrest happened at the Lewiston Bridge on July 24.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Buffalo arrested a man wanted for a felony arrest warrant for rape.

The arrest happened at the Lewiston Bridge on July 24.

The male, a US Citizen, was returning to the United States following a camping trip in Canada. During the primary inspection, officers discovered there was an active warrant on the driver out of Franklin County, New York for five different criminal charges involving sexual offenses of a minor. CBP officers confirmed the identify of the driver and verified the warrant during the secondary inspection.

“This latest case demonstrates our CBP officers’ vigilance in identifying this wanted individual and the outstanding relationships we have with our law enforcement partners ensuring we brought this fugitive to justice,” said Assistant Buffalo Port Director Dawn Caltagirone in a release.