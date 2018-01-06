BUFFALO, NY-A Cheektowaga man charged in the shooting death of his father has been found to be 'dangerously mentally ill'.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Sirwilliam Hardy will spend the next six months in the custody of the Rochester Regional Psychiatric Center.

Hardy is charged with murder and weapons possession in the death of his father, 54-year-old William Hardy of Fairfield, California.

The incident took place back in April 2017 on Whitney Place.

Prior to Thursday's appearance before Erie Co. Court Judge Kenneth Case, the defendant pleaded not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect.

The case returns to court in November.

© 2018 WGRZ