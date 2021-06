Buffalo Police say a shooting happened at 3:15 p.m. at East Lovejoy and Benzinger streets, across from the Lovejoy Discovery School. A man was shot in the leg.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting forced a Buffalo public school to go on lockdown Friday.

