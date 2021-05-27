Lockport woman sentenced to probation for stealing more than $380,000 from former employer

Kathleen Donhauser, 63, pleaded guilty last December in State Supreme Court to one count of grand larceny in the third degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lockport woman was sentenced to probation for five years for stealing from her former employer.

Investigators say Donhauser admitted that between May 14, 2013, and April 19, 2017, she stole $389,187.00 while working for Hart Hotels, Inc.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Donhauser used the money to pay her personal credit card bills.