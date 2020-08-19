Lockport woman arrested for sexual conduct against a child

Malyssa Sue Spillman, 27, was arrested on two counts of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, which is a B felony.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport woman is facing charges for sexual conduct against a child, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Malyssa Sue Spillman, 27, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, which is a B felony.

Spillman is accused of committing these offenses against a child on separate occasions in the towns of Lockport and Newfane.

Spillman was arraigned at the Niagara County Jail under centralized arraignment, and bail was set at $2,000.

Spillman was due back at Newfane Town Court on Tuesday and was scheduled to go to Lockport Town Court on Wednesday.