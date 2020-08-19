Lockport woman arrested for sexual conduct against a child

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport woman is facing charges for sexual conduct against a child, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Malyssa Sue Spillman, 27, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, which is a B felony.
Spillman is accused of committing these offenses against a child on separate occasions in the towns of Lockport and Newfane.
Spillman was arraigned at the Niagara County Jail under centralized arraignment, and bail was set at $2,000.
Spillman was due back at Newfane Town Court on Tuesday and was scheduled to go to Lockport Town Court on Wednesday.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is being conducted.