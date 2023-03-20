Registered sex offender sentenced to time in prison for possession of child pornography

Matthew Bald, 42, was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor by a person having a prior conviction for sexual abuse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

On Monday, Matthew Bald, 42, was sentenced on his conviction of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor by a person having a prior conviction for sexual abuse, aggravated sexual abuse, or abusive sexual contact involving a minor or ward.

Back in 2011, Bald was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree and sentenced to serve six months in prison and 10 years probation.

While on probation in 2020, Bald was discovered to be in possession of more than 600 images of child pornography on a laptop. Some of the images included prepubescent minors.