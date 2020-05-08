Lockport man sentenced to 2 years probation for menacing woman in traffic accident

Jeffrey Calhoun, 63, was found guilty of menacing in back in March.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lockport man was sentenced to two years of probation Wednesday for pointing a gun at a woman following a minor car crash last summer.

Jeffrey Calhoun, 63, was found guilty of menacing in back in March. He was acquitted of all other charges, including unlawful imprisonment and criminal impersonation. He was also found not guilty of any hate crimes.

Calhoun was accused of using a racial slur, while pulling a gun on a woman following a traffic accident on Colvin Avenue in North Buffalo last year.

A cell-phone video shown to the jury showed Calhoun struggling with Jeanneie Muhammad after she rear-ended his truck. The incident took place last summer.

Muhammad testified that Calhoun used the slur when she testified during the first day of trial. Other witnesses who testified that day said they did not hear the slur.

Jeffrey Calhoun took the stand himself, claiming he did not use a racial slur toward anyone after an accident on Colvin Avenue in Buffalo last year.

The video was filmed by a bystander was on the opposite side of the street when the fender-bender between Calhoun and Muhammad took place.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says an order of protection will be issues on behalf of Muhammad, which will remain in effect for three years.

Calhoun's pistol permit remains suspended at this time.