LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A man from Lockport is charged with manslaughter in a deadly overdose from almost two years ago.

Police in Orleans County announced the arrest of a 27-year-old who is accused of giving Wade Sargent a mix of fentanyl and heroin that killed him in March of 2017 in Medina.

Police say they found James White through text messages he exchanged with Sargent.

White is also facing a drug sale charge, and police say they expect to make more arrests in this case.