Lockport man has been sentenced to serve 45 years to life in state prison

Atrel M. Hudson,29, was convicted in front of a jury in June for the murder of Mariah Wilson while she was in her Niagara Falls apartment. Hudson had broken into her apartment on September 4, 2020. He had also been convicted by a separate jury before this for robbing a local 7-11 at gunpoint in Niagara Falls, also in September of 2020., according to the news release.

“This was a long drawn-out ordeal for Mariah’s children and family. They had to wait a long time while the Niagara Falls Police Department conducted a thorough investigation and the Niagara County Forensic Lab conducted testing before an indictment could be obtained. During that time period, we knew the defendant was in jail on a parole violation, but they did not. They had another long wait as the case proceeded toward trial. Today Mariah’s family left court knowing that their beloved family member’s killer will be in prison hopefully for the rest of his life. A person who could do what this defendant did to a young mother while her children listened from the next room should never be allowed to be free again.”