BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lockport man is facing charges following a traffic accident that ended with an altercation.

Jeffrey Calhoun, 62, is charged with Attempted Robbery 1st, Menacing 2nd, and Harassment 2nd, according to a spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's office, following his arraignment this morning at which a judge set Calhoun's bail at $75,000.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Colvin and Sanders.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson says the incident started when a woman allegedly rear-ended Calhoun's vehicle, and then a verbal altercation followed.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Calhoun tried to steal a purse from the woman and displayed a handgun. Calhoun is also accused of grabbing the victim, biting her left arm, and throwing her to the ground.

Witnesses took video of the incident that was posted on Facebook, and at one point, you can see a man, identified by police as Calhoun, in the video holding a gun during the struggle.

(WARNING: Inappropriate language may be offensive to some)

The National Association for Equal Justice in America, Buffalo Civil Rights Initiative, and the victim, are holding a press conference Wednesday at 1pm to address the situation. They are calling on the Erie County District Attorney to prosecute Calhoun for violating New York State's hate crimes statutes.

Calhoun has not been charged with a hate crime.