NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a Lockport man has been arrested for sexual conduct against a minor.

Edward Baker, 77, has been charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Baker was arrested after a week long investigation by the Niagara County Criminal Investigation Bureau.

He was arraigned in town court with bail set at $10,000/$20,000. He is due back in court January 15.