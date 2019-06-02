LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man is facing charges for allegedly throwing hot coffee on a volunteer fire police.

Luis E. Molina-Roman, 31, is charged with obstructing governmental administration and harassment.

While investigating an accident February 4 on Old Beattie Road in Lockport, Troopers were called to respond to the Rapids Fire Hall for a complaint by a volunteer fire police who was directing traffic away from the accident.

The victim told police she was directing traffic and had advised a motorist they could not travel down Old Beattie Road. The driver, identified as Molina-Roman, allegedly became upset, used vulgarity and threw hot coffee at the victim.

The victim was not hurt.

Troopers say Molina was cooperative during the arrest and apologized. He was issued and appearance ticket for a later court date.