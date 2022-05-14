Local and state officials react to mass shooting at Jefferson Avenue Tops

As news of the Buffalo shooting spread, reactions came from numerous officials including the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Gov. Hochul.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The news of a mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue was broken by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz in a tweet.

I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 14, 2022

Shortly after, that news was confirmed by the Buffalo Police Department stating there was a mass shooting at the Tops grocery store.

Tops issued the following statement:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation."

Support from local and state officials started to stream in as news came in on the shooting.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of today’ shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) May 14, 2022

I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 14, 2022

Horrified by the mass shooting in Buffalo. We are in communication with local leaders and authorities to offer any federal support necessary. — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) May 14, 2022

Bishop Perry Davis for Stop the Violence Foundation gave the following statement:

"My condolences go out to the families of the victims. It's so sad that this had to happen because we've been praying for a safe summer in Buffalo New York here. And it's absolutely ridiculous."

Senate Republican leader Rob Ortt issued the following statement:

"The tragic shooting that occurred in a Buffalo supermarket Saturday afternoon is heartbreaking for our community and people all across the state and country. My wife and I are praying for the victims and their families.

"I want to thank the Buffalo Police Department and Emergency Medical Services for quick action in detaining the suspect and aiding the injured.

"New Yorkers stand together in condemning this despicable violence."