BUFFALO, NY--- Local elected officials and clergy-members held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to end violence on Buffalo's east side.

They held a closed-door meeting alongside police officers, to come up with new strategies to stop the violence.

One of the biggest things that came out of this meeting, was area churches are going to help raise money for the DA's witness protection fund, to help urge more people with information on crimes to come forward safely.

"And so all the way from the head of our city, to our law enforcement and to our clergy, the message here today is that we've come together to work together to continue to make Buffalo a safer city," said Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen.

Mayor Byron Brown also announced that the Buffalo Police neighborhood engagement team will now become a permanent unit, helping outreach in the community going forward.

