Local greenhouse looking for truck involved in stealing plants

According to a Facebook post, the truck pulls up outside the gate and helps themselves to their plants.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca greenhouse is asking for your help finding a truck involved in stealing plants.

According to a Facebook post from Joseph Weber, the owner of Mike Weber Greenhouses, Inc. on French Road, the same truck with the same men in it have been pulling up outside their locked gates and helping themselves to the greenhouse's plants.

The post goes on to say they believe they are some sort of landscapers that do not feel that they have to pay for the product they are installing.