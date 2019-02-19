BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local contractor admitted to lying to Albany to get around rules for using minority-owned businesses for state projects.

The owner and office manager of Nichter Construction admitted to charges connected to the rehab work at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

So did the owner of McClendon Asphalt Paving, a minority-owned business that claimed to be working on the project as a subcontractor when it was actually taking money from Nichter to meet state rules, but wasn't actually doing any work.

The owner of McClendon Asphalt Paving got a conditional discharge.

Nichter could get a $10,000 fine at sentencing in April.