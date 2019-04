BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local attorney pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges.

Investigators say Nicholas Hicks, 55, subjected a female minor to sexual contact without her consent and showed her an explicit photo on his cell phone.

Hicks pleaded guilty Tuesday and will serve three years of probation, and a five-year order of protection was issued for the victim.

