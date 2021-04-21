Loaded gun, drugs seized from home in Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood

Erie County Sheriff's arrested a previously convicted felon during execution of search warrant at Coit St. home on April 20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A previously convicted felon is under arrest after a search warrant was executed at a home in Buffalo's Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood.

The Erie County Sheriff's SWAT team, members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, and the Buffalo police Intelligence Unit members served the warrant at a home on Coit St. on April 20.

A quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and Xanax were recovered as well as a loaded handgun.

Kenneth Paris, 29, was arrested and charged with the following:

A felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell;

A felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic;

A felony count criminal possession of a loaded firearm;

Two misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Paris was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.