Loaded gun, drugs seized from home in Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A previously convicted felon is under arrest after a search warrant was executed at a home in Buffalo's Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood.
The Erie County Sheriff's SWAT team, members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, and the Buffalo police Intelligence Unit members served the warrant at a home on Coit St. on April 20.
A quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and Xanax were recovered as well as a loaded handgun.
Kenneth Paris, 29, was arrested and charged with the following:
- A felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell;
- A felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic;
- A felony count criminal possession of a loaded firearm;
- Two misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Paris was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.
Officers also encountered an aggressive dog during the arrest. The dog was turned over to a Buffalo animal control officer.