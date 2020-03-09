Livingston County man facing child pornography charges

Cody Burgess, 29, is charged with production, receipt, and distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A Livingston County man is facing several charges of child pornography.

The US Attorney's office says it investigated a complaint in July 2019. he National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that an individual using the e-mail address “cburg91@aol.com” and the username “cody428,” allegedly uploaded two images of child pornography in June 2019. Investigators say the email address and user name was traveled to Burgess.

Prosecutors said a New York State Police trooper executed a search warrant at Burgess' home and seized an iPad. Investigators say the two images referenced in the complaint were on the iPad. The iPad also contained a video of a prepubescent female changing out of a two-piece bathing suit. The victim appeared to have no knowledge she was being recorded. Nearly three dozen images of child pornography were found on the iPad, as well as 41 images of child erotica.