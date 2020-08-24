Livingston Co. Sheriff's investigating break in and burning of Bible in a church

The investigation report stated that when the Minister arrived at the church and he noticed heavy smoke inside and that a fire had been intentionally started.

LIMA, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a break in and burning of a Bible that happened inside a church.

Officials say the incident happened on Sunday, August 23 at 9 a.m. at the Lima Presbyterian Church located on West Main Street in Lima.

The investigation report stated that when the Minister arrived at the church and he noticed heavy smoke inside and that a fire had been intentionally started.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating the incident in coordination with the Livingston County Fire Coordinator’s Office.