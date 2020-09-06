Little Bakery in Niagara Falls struck with second break-in

The owners of a bakery, well-known for their generosity, have been left in a bad spot after a break-in. The community they've served is now giving back to them.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a frustrating setback Sunday night into Monday morning for the owner of a bakery in Niagara Falls which is well-known for offering community service as well as its bread and other baked items.

The owners of the Little Bakery say they were also broken into about eight months ago but the damage from this break-in overnight is much more severe in terms of what happened with their baking equipment.

Someone forced their way into the business at 19th and Elmwood in Niagara Falls through a barred window.

They stole money and equipment and caused plenty of damage.

Owner Samantha Bassett posted an emotional reaction on Facebook after first seeing the aftermath this morning. She said "Because now you guys probably put us out of business for good. After everything we do for everybody."

The two-year-old business does provide numerous food giveaways for the Niagara Falls community and first responders. Even even on this very difficult day, staffers and volunteers were handing out free pizza with this philosophy. Bassett says "if they are hungry, you don't have to explain anything. Just come down get some food, we wanna be that good place - sort of a happy place."

Fortunately they were still able to use their ovens for some baking. And while they have been considering re-location, plans may be on hold after this according to Bassett "It's bad. I don't want to put out numbers. We haven't sat down and talk yet. But it is definitely bad... there is a lot of damage in there."