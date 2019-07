BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Limestone man will spend more than 18 years in prison before lifetime supervised release after his child pornography conviction.

Kevin James Fox, 63, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court. He was sentenced to 220 months in prison for receiving child porn in 2016.

Fox had pleaded guilty in October.

