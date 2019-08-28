LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Niagara-Wheatfield student convicted of raping a fellow student has been placed on one year of interim probation with dozens of restrictions.

The Lewiston teen is now scheduled for sentencing in August of 2020.

2 On Your Side is choosing not to show or identify the 18-year-old suspect because he could still be given youth offender status after probation.

The case caused protests at school and led to principal Michael Mann being placed on administrative leave.

The victim's mother spoke after court on Wednesday, saying she doesn't believe the suspect should be granted youthful offender status because he knows what he did and has put her daughter's life on hold.

"The healing process just started at the end of the school year. Just started, so she's got a long way to go," she said. "She's in counseling, and so I'm hoping that eventually she'll get there. But he took a lot away from her and with absolutely no remorse. He has no remorse for what he has done."

Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon gave that probation sentence to the teen Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a house party in November of 2017.

If he breaks those probation rules, he could get up to eight years in prison.

His mother, her husband, and a family friend are all still facing charges related to giving alcohol to children.

