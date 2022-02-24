x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Massachusetts homicide suspect arrested in Lewiston

Police arrested William Gingerich at the Aartpark Hotel on Portage Road on Thursday.
Credit: WGRZ

Lewiston Police Department assisted in the arrest of a Massachusetts homicide suspect on Thursday.

The department received a tip saying that a possible homicide suspect was staying in Lewiston. The suspect was tracked to the Artpark Hotel on Portage Road.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed the arrest warrant for homicide and Lewiston Police took William Gingerich into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Niagara County Jail where he waits for extradition.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the arrest.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Buffalo Police Commissioner Retires Today