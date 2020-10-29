Lewiston mother, daughter face child abuse charges

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced charges against Christina DeGroff, 46, and her daughter, Michaela Wilson, 19.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A mother and daughter were arrested Thursday in connection to a child abuse investigation that began in April.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced charges against Christina DeGroff, 46, and her daughter, Michaela Wilson, 19, both of Lewiston.

DeGroff faces one felony county of reckless endangerment, three counts of felony assault, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was charged in April with hindering prosecution and reckless endangerment, both felonies.

Wilson on Thursday was charged with felony assault, five counts of felony assault, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was charged in April with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

DeGroff's boyfriend and Wilson's father, 49-year-old Michael Wilson, Sr., was charged in April with attempted murder and assault following an investigation into child abuse allegations.

He pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court on September 28 to beating two children, causing life-threatening injuries to one of them. He faces up to 25 years in prison.