LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Lewiston man who admitted to a kidnapping that forced a neighborhood to shelter in place more than two years ago finally got his sentence on Wednesday morning.

Jon Ellington got 10 years in prison from Niagara County Judge Matthew Murphy.

He pleaded guilty to kidnapping last year for duct-taping a woman and holding her for six hours back in June of 2017.

