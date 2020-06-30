Lewiston man charged with forcible touching

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Lewiston man is facing sex charges following an alleged incident at his home earlier this month.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says in investigation was opened after a report that a sex offense took place at the home of 39-year-old Leander Patterson.

Patterson turned himself in and is charged with two counts each of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. He's being held for arraignment and will face a future court date in the Town of Lewiston.