NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A doctor from Lewiston has admitted to engaging in a sex act with a patient earlier this year.

Investigators say Dr. Robert Bull, Jr. engaged in oral sex with a 17-year-old patient during an appointment in March.

Niagara Falls Police and the Niagara County District Attorney's office say it happened while Bull, 63, was working as an M.D. and health care provider in the after-hours clinic of the Golisano Center for Community Health in Niagara Falls.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sex act in Niagara Falls City Court.

“This plea comes with the consent of the victim, and will require Bull to relinquish his license to practice medicine with the State of New York and register under the Sex Offender Registration Act,” said Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek

Bull is scheduled for sentencing on September 10, 2019.