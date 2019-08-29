LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon placed an 18-year-old from Lewiston, who pleaded guilty to sex abuse and rape, on interim probation. He is expected to receive his full sentence in two years.

That sentencing date could be bumped up if he violates the terms of his probation.

When he returns for sentencing, the judge will determine whether or not he should receive youthful offender status. If he does, he will have his record sealed and he also wouldn't be registered as a sex offender.

If the judge chooses not to declare him to be a youthful offender, he could get up to eight years in prison.

The defendant's mother, her husband, and a family friend are all still facing charges related to giving alcohol to children.

