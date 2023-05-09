Level 1 sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Zachary Feeterman, 28, of Tonawanda, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior sex offense conviction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A level one sex offender has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior sex offense conviction.

Zachary Feeterman, 28, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced in November.

The judge handling the case said Feeterman was convicted of attempted possession of a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years of age in 2016. In 2019, a probation officer conducted a search of Feeterman's home and found an unauthorized cell phone.