Le Roy man pleads guilty to felony sex charge, will serve 15 years in prison

WARSAW, N.Y. — A 45-year-old Le Roy man will spend 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to a felony sex charge against a child.

Buddy Moore, Jr., pleaded guilty to a first-degree charge of course of sexual conduct against a child, a Class B felony.

Moore admitted that he, "engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct, which included at least one act of oral sexual conduct or sexual intercourse with a child less than 13 years old," according to the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office said the crimes happened between November 1, 2003 and June of 2011, when the child was between the ages of 4 and 10 years old.

In addition to the 15-year prison term, Moore will have five years of post-release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and he will be subject to stay-away protection orders.

Warsaw Police arrested Moore in January for predatory sexual assault against a child.