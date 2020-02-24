ALBANY, N.Y. — The family of a New York inmate who killed himself at an upstate prison is suing over his death, saying officials beat the man and ignored warning signs that put him at a heightened suicide risk.

Dante Taylor killed himself in an infirmary cell at Wende Correctional Facility in October 2017.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court Monday. It accuses officials of recklessly failing to set up proper suicide prevention efforts and argues the 22-year-old's death was avoidable. Taylor's life-without-parole sentence stemmed from his conviction in the 2014 murder of Sarah Goode.