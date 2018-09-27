BUFFALO, N.Y. - Law enforcement officials are investigating a case of "narcotic diversion" at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In a statement, Dr. Boris Kuvshinoff, Chief Medical Officer at Roswell Park, said they believe an employee removed a narcotic from syringes and replaced the drug with water.

Those syringes were then used on patients. According to Roswell Park, several patients developed an infection that may have come from the manipulated syringes. Patients were treated with antibiotics. All affected patients were notified by the hospital.

The incident happened earlier this year, but the hospital did not provide a timeframe. The employee no longer works at Roswell Park.

Dr. Kuvshinoff says patients’ safety and care are their first priorities and are not commenting further.

