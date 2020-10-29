Law enforcement agencies seek man believed to be in Jamestown area

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies are attempting to locate a man who is believed to be in the Jamestown area and is wanted on federal drug warrants.
The warrants for 28-year-old, Michael J. Murphy, include conspiracy with intent to distribute and several federal drug-related charges.
Agencies attempting to locate Murphy include the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Jamestown Police, Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.
Anyone with information on Murphy's whereabouts is asked to contact Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537, or an anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477). All calls and tips will be kept confidential.