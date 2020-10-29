Law enforcement agencies seek man believed to be in Jamestown area

The warrants for 28-year-old Michael J. Murphy include conspiracy with intent to distribute and several federal drug-related charges.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies are attempting to locate a man who is believed to be in the Jamestown area and is wanted on federal drug warrants.

Agencies attempting to locate Murphy include the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Jamestown Police, Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.