Las Puertas is latest Buffalo restaurant to report break-in

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo restaurant is the latest victim of a break-in.

Las Puertas Buffalo posted on its Instagram that someone snuck in through a back door that was propped open and stole knives, kitchen equipment, and some electronics.

The owner says no one was hurt, but they're hoping video from a neighbor can help catch the culprit.

Like all restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic it comes at a tough time. Several other break-ins have happened in the Elmwood Village in recent weeks.

"You know my first reaction was disheartening, obviously," chef Victor Parra Gonzalez said, "while we're trying to bring back a whole team and restore a little sense of normalcy for us.

"The material stuff I can replace. I can always get another knife somewhere. For me, what was invaluable is the community that came out to say what can we do that is unpayable."

Gonzalez said Buffalo Police stopped by Sunday morning and are looking into the break-in.