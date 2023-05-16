Lancaster woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

Andrea L. White, 47, pleaded guilty in Lancaster Town Court Tuesday to one count of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals and Failure to Provide Proper Sustena

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lancaster woman has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in court.

Andrea L. White, 47, pleaded guilty in Lancaster Town Court Tuesday to one count of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals, and Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

White was hired to board the victim's dog, a mixed breed terrier named Nyxxi, in White's home while he was out of town from July 18 to Aug. 1. When the victim went to pick up the dog, White allegedly refused to give him the dog, who is valued at $1,300 according to police.

The victim says they tried to pick up the dog again on Aug. 5 when White allegedly told him that she was in a car accident in Orchard Park and the dog had escaped during the collision.

The victim reported the incident to police.

The Town of Lancaster Police Department obtained a search warrant for White's house and found nine dogs inside her home. Nyxxi and five other dogs were seized.

Nyxxi was treated for a fractured and dislocated left forearm, laceration on her neck, and missing teeth.