Lancaster woman arraigned for allegedly injuring a dog and refusing to return it to owner

Andrea White, 46, allegedly refused to return the dog, named Nyxxi, who was retrieved after police obtained a search warrant.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Lancaster woman has been arrested for allegedly refusing to return a dog to its owner after it was injured while she was taking care of it.

Andrea White, 46, was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree (class “E” felony); one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; and failure to provide proper sustenance (class “A” misdemeanor under New York State Agriculture and Markets Law).

White was hired to board the victim's dog, a mixed breed terrier named Nyxxi, in White's home while he was out of town from July 18 to Aug. 1. When the victim went to pick up the dog, White allegedly refused to give him the dog, who is valued at $1,300 according to police.

The victim says they tried to pick up the dog again on Aug. 5 when White allegedly told him that she was in a car accident in Orchard Park and the dog had escaped during the collision.

The victim reported the incident to police.

The Town of Lancaster Police Department obtained a search warrant for White's house and found nine dogs inside her home. Nyxxi and five other dogs were seized.

Nyxxi was treated for a fractured and dislocated left forearm, laceration on her neck, and missing teeth.

White is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $2,500 cash, $10,000 bond or $15,000 partially secured bond.