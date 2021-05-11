Lancaster Police asking for public's help identifying individual involved in 2 armed robberies

According to police, both robberies happened Tuesday around 5:30 a.m.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to help identify an individual who was recently involved in two separate armed robberies.

According to police, both robberies happened Tuesday around 5:30 a.m.

During the first incident, the suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded money from a clerk at a Transit Road hotel. The suspect left the hotel and entered a Maple Drive hotel a few minutes later. The suspect once again displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the hotel clerk.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Police say the suspect was wearing an orange reflective safety vest over a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, along with ripped jeans, dark colored shoes, a green baseball hat and a light colored mask.

Following the robberies, the suspect was seen getting into a light colored four-door sedan.