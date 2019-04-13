BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lancaster man pleaded guilty to one count of sexual conduct against a child on Friday in State Supreme Court before Justice M. William Boler.

Shannon Vickers, 39, admitted to having sexual conduct with an underage girl multiple times between December of 2017 and June of 2018 in the Town of Lancaster.

Vickers faces 25 years in prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on May 31.

