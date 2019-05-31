BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lancaster man will spend several years behind bars for admitting to engaging in sexual conduct with a female juvenile.

State Supreme Court Justice William Boller Friday sentenced Shannon Vickers, 40, to 20 years in prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He must also register as a sex offender.

Vickers admitted engaging in sexual behavior with the child on multiple occasions between December 2016 through June 2018.

He pleaded guilty in April to one count of Course Sexual Conduct Against a Child.