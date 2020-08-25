Lancaster man charged with vehicular homicide and harassing family of the deceased

Allen Stirling, 49, has been charged with one count of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a Lancaster man has been charged with vehicular homicide and harassing the family of the deceased from a May 2019 incident.

Allen Stirling, 49, has been charged with one count of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

According to the District Attorney's office, is it alleged on May 13, 2019 at 9:57 p.m., that Stirling was driving down William Street in the Town of Lancaster when he lost control of his SUV near Bowen Road.

Stirling's passenger, 41-year-old Jodie Anstett of Akron, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stirling has also been accused of sending harassing messages to Anstett's family.