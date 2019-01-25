LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Lancaster man faces sex abuse charges.

Jeremy Casey, 24, has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

He was arraigned in Lancaster Town Court on Thursday.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Casey subjected two underage victims to sexual contact on July 4, 2018. During their investigation, investigators found several images of child pornography on his cellphone.

Lancaster Police confirmed Casey was involved in the Lancaster/Depew Baseball and that the organization has suspended him and locked him out of their facilities.

Casey's next court appearance is February 28. If convicted, he could face a maximum of seven years in prison.