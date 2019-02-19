CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Lancaster elementary school principal is accused of DWI.

New York State Police say Amy Moeller, 40, was driving a vehicle north on Transit Road without tail lights or head lights on and swerving in and out of traffic lanes February 14th. Troopers say Moeller failed field sobriety tests and that her BAC measured .13%.

Moeller is charged with DWI and unsafe lane changes.

She is identified on the Lancaster School district website as principal of Hillview Elementary.

She will appear in Clarence Town Court at a later date.