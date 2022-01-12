Lancaster auto mechanic pleaded guilty to causing fatal crash

Allen Stirling, 50, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of criminally negligent homicide among other charges.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday morning, an auto mechanic from Lancaster pleaded guilty to charges from a fatal crash.

Allen Stirling, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide (class “E” felony) and two counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree (Class “A” misdemeanors), according to an announcement from Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. The jury trial against Stirling began yesterday afternoon.

Prosecutors said that in May 2019, Stirling was driving down William Street in the Town of Lancaster when he lost control of his SUV and crashed near Bowen Road. The crash killed the passenger of his car.

Jodie Anstett, 41, of Lancaster, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stirling allegedly operated the vehicle knowing it was unsafe to drive.

After the crash, the defendant reportedly sent multiple threatening messages to family members of Anstett by text and on social media, according to authorities.