Lakewood-Busti police looking for information on Range Rover driver involved in hit-and-run at Walmart

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — The Lakewood-Busti Police Department asking for the public's assistance in getting more information about a driver of a Range Rover that was involved in a hit-and-run at the Walmart.

According to police, a woman was leaving Walmart on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a dark colored SUV.

The SUV police are trying to locate is a dark colored 2011-2018 Range Rover Evoque with damage to the front bumper. It may also have a temporary license plate in the rear window.