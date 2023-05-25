Lackawanna Police K-9 needs help securing grant

K-9 Rhaegar and his handler, Officer Wozniak, are competing to win grant funds to help maintain and purchase new equipment for the K-9 unit.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — A Lackawanna Police K-9 officer needs your help.

K-9 Rhaegar and his handler, Officer Wozniak, are competing to win grant funds to help maintain and purchase new equipment for the K-9 unit. They money received also goes toward vet bills and Rhaeger's care.

K-9 Rhaegar has participated in this program for the past two years and has been voted one of the Top K-9s in the country thanks to the community and support from family and friends in getting him the votes, according to the department.

But he needs your help again.

There are three ways to vote your support.

You can vote for Rhaegar using the link to the Aftermath K9 website and click the green vote button.

You can also head to Aftermath Facebook page and comment once daily "City of Lackawanna PD, NY”

You can also vote on Aftermath K9 Instagram page and comment "City of Lackawanna PD, NY" on their daily grant post.